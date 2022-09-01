Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.95 million and $7.74 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085534 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

