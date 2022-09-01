Benchmark Raises Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Price Target to $40.00

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Benchmark to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Bristow Group Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of VTOL stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a P/E ratio of 322.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $301.74 million during the quarter.
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.
