Benchmark Raises Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Price Target to $40.00

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Benchmark to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a P/E ratio of 322.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $301.74 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 68,352 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 66,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

