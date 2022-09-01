Berry (BERRY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $875,977.00

Berry (BERRY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Berry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Berry has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $875,977.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085601 BTC.

About Berry

BERRY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

