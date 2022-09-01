Berry Data Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $187,840.57 and approximately $15,967.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015448 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.