Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Best Buy Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

