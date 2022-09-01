Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $99.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. Best Buy has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

