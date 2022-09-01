Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Truist Financial

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

