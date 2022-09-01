BidiPass One Day Volume Reaches $15.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $76,519.66 and approximately $15.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087331 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars.

