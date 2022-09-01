Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.59

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $133.59 and traded as high as $136.60. Biglari shares last traded at $134.86, with a volume of 653 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biglari

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biglari in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biglari by 39.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Biglari by 519.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.