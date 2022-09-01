Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.59

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $133.59 and traded as high as $136.60. Biglari shares last traded at $134.86, with a volume of 653 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Biglari Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.47.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
