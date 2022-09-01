Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $592,377.61 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bill.com Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $161.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bill.com
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.