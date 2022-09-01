Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $592,377.61 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bill.com Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $161.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

