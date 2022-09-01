BinaryX (BNX) Market Cap Reaches $267.68 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $132.32 or 0.00664507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $267.68 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000278 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00176228 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

