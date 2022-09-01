Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $485.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

