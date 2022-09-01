BioPassport Token (BIOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $308,120.00

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $308,120.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00133669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033435 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00087118 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.