Biswap (BSW) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Biswap (BSW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $79.93 million and $6.62 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Biswap alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028622 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083761 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040707 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX. Biswap’s official website is biswap.org.

Biswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.Telegram | MediumDocs”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.