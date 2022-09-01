BitBall Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 0% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $578,510.84 and approximately $2,923.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,053.30 or 0.99901989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00062828 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024431 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

