Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.05 Million

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00098887 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

