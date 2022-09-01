Bitcoin Asset Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Asset has a total market cap of $667,663.49 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Asset

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

