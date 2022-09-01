Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $226.37 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $116.58 or 0.00580378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00260532 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017753 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003497 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,162,044 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

