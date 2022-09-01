Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Reaches $285,978.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $30.55 million and approximately $285,978.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000243 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.