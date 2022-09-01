Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $398.51 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.75 or 0.00113357 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $398.51 million and $6.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00292626 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00078635 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

