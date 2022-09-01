Bitcoin Private One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00292688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00113225 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

