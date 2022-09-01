BitForex Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $306,514.00 (BF)

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and $306,514.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitForex Token

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,073,705 coins. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom.

BitForex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

