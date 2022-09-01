Bitgear (GEAR) Price Hits $0.0013

Bitgear (GEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgear has a total market cap of $109,023.60 and approximately $255.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,657.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.
About Bitgear
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io.
Buying and Selling Bitgear
