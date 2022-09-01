Bitgear Market Capitalization Tops $106,108.75 (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Bitgear has a total market cap of $106,108.75 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
About Bitgear
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear.
Buying and Selling Bitgear
