BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Market Cap Reaches $871.45 Million

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. BitTorrent has a market cap of $871.45 million and $62,765.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007652 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005235 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012458 BTC.

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

