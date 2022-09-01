BitTube (TUBE) Hits Market Cap of $141,788.46

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. BitTube has a market cap of $141,788.46 and approximately $58.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00765486 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 352,790,959 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

