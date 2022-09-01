BitWhite 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $65,928.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $47,505.30 and approximately $65,928.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.