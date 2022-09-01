BlackCoin (BLK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $458.00

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $716,743.57 and approximately $458.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,578,594 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

