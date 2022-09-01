BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Trading Down 0.7%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.52 and last traded at $37.52. 5,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 25,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,053,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,037,000 after buying an additional 443,100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 134,764 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000.

