Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $235,296.00 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $93.94 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

