BLink (BLINK) Price Down 15.8% This Week

BLink (BLINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BLink has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. BLink has a market cap of $305,931.91 and $114.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,792.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087025 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.