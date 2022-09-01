Blocery 24-Hour Volume Tops $189,167.00 (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Blocery has a market cap of $5.75 million and $189,167.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00133551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086176 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,361,106 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery.

Buying and Selling Blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.