Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $96.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015516 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,993,724 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

