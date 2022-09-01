Blockpass (PASS) Reaches Market Cap of $191,328.03

Blockpass (PASS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $191,328.03 and approximately $2,324.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00133019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087331 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.