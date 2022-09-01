Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $393.16

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.16 ($4.75) and traded as high as GBX 424.15 ($5.13). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 420.50 ($5.08), with a volume of 69,678 shares traded.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £343.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,102.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 402.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 393.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Bloomsbury Publishing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Nigel Newton sold 97,411 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.99), for a total transaction of £402,307.43 ($486,113.38).

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

