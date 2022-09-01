Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CMO Sells $10,101.24 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CMO Danielle Simpson sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $10,101.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,955.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blue Apron Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APRN. Benchmark began coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 545,680 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

