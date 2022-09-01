Blue Apron Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 17,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 141% compared to the average volume of 7,311 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on APRN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Blue Apron Stock Down 3.5 %

APRN stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $202.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $135,883. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $7,272,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Blue Apron by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 545,680 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 222,114 shares during the period.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

