Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,343 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 19.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $4,155,000. Astrantus Ltd lifted its stake in SAP by 135.3% during the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SAP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP Stock Performance

About SAP

NYSE:SAP opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

