Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,222 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $186,687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 784.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 675,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,580,000 after buying an additional 599,174 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 15,696.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 460,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

Shares of MMM opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $197.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

