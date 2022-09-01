Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lennar by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.