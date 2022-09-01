Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,122 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

