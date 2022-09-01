Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 137,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 999,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,430,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $282,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $163.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.