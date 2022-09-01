Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

