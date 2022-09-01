Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $334,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,970 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 863,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,644,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after acquiring an additional 454,931 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 438,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

