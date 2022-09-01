Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 295.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Stock Down 3.5 %

Natura &Co stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

