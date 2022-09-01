Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $365,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 33.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,980 in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

