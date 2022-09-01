Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $365,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock worth $8,106,068. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 3.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $148.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

