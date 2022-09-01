Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 137.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth about $359,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Stock Performance

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.

About Atlas

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.