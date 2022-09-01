Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,329 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 16.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,527 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 271,606 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 181.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,734,000 after buying an additional 635,538 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

INMD stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.32. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

