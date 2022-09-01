Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,935,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $426.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.29. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

